Second traffic crash involving power line temporarily shuts down HWY 17 in Leland

Traffic Alert for Leland (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY News)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Highway 17 near Ploof Road has temporarily reopened after a large truck hit a power line, knocking it down around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

The road was shut down near U-S 17 for a period of time, it has reopened, but police say Highway 17 will have to be shut down both ways again for a few minutes to make a repair near Ploof Road in Leland.

They are currently waiting for a utility truck to arrive from Bolivia.

We’re told no other vehicles were involved and no one was injured.