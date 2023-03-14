Section of Market Street in Wilmington to soon be ‘superstreet’

Market Street near Lendire Road (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Left turns will soon be no more on a section of Market Street in Wilmington.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is making a section of Market Street from Lendire Road to Mendenhall Drive a superstreet.

This means a concrete barrier will replace the middle-shared turning lane, preventing cars from turning left onto Market Street.

Joshua Pratt, the resident engineer in Wilmington, explains the traffic count on the road warrants the limiting of cars turning left primarily for safety reasons.

“It’s a pretty risky maneuver to pull out and turn left onto Market Street,” Pratt said.

Work on the $24.7-million project began in the spring of 2019 and its set to finish by the end of 2023.