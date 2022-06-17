SEEDS of Healing hosting HIV testing day event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — SEEDS of Healing proudly presents their HIV Testing Day Event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on June 27th.

Getting tested for HIV is an act of self-care, and knowing your HIV status provides essential information that will help you stay healthy.

Studies from the CDC show that approximately 13% of people in the U.S. don’t know their HIV status.

National HIV Testing Day normalizes the discussion around HIV, striving to bring people into testing centers all over the country.

In addition, increased testing and linkage to care allow us to prevent new HIV transmission.

SEEDS of Healing is offering free HIV rapid tests to the public.

Results from these rapid tests are available in 20 minutes.

While waiting for results, participants are welcome to meet the SEEDS of Healing team and enjoy refreshments, music, a photo booth, and other giveaways.

In addition, everyone tested will receive a $10 gift card.

SEEDS of Healing Inc. is located at:

1624 Princess Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

The HIV Testing Event will take place on June 27th from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the event, please either email info@seedsofhealinginc.org or call (910) 390-6005.