Senate OKs landmark gun violence bill, House passage is next

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved a bipartisan gun violence bill.

The vote late Thursday clears the way for expected House passage Friday of what will be Congress’ most far-reaching response in decades to the nation’s run of brutal mass shootings.

Republicans have long derailed Democratic efforts to curb firearms, but after last month’s mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, Democrats and some Republicans decided that congressional inaction was untenable.

It took nearly a month of closed-door talks but a group of senators from both parties emerged with a compromise embodying incremental but impactful movement.

(WWAY) — Both North Carolina senators — Republicans Thom Tillis and Richard Burr — voted for the measure.

Senator Burr released the following statement:

“This bipartisan, commonsense legislation takes meaningful steps to keep our children, our schools, and our communities safe, without infringing on Americans’ Second Amendment rights. It provides funding for states to expand mental health services, with flexibility to implement crisis interventions that best meet their local needs. It also provides much-needed funding to bolster school safety and support law enforcement. And it strengthens the background check process by including relevant juvenile mental health and criminal records for those under the age of 21 and closing loopholes currently exploited by domestic violence offenders.

“These are measured, effective policies that a broad number of Americans support. I’m proud of the work of my colleagues, particularly my friends Thom Tillis and John Cornyn, in crafting this agreement and bringing it to the Senate floor.”

Senator Tillis released the following statement:

“I am proud of my work to advance commonsense, bipartisan legislation that improves mental health care, strengthens school safety, and saves lives while protecting the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding North Carolinians. I am grateful for the work of my colleagues Senators Cornyn, Murphy, and Sinema to find common ground and produce solutions, and I look forward to seeing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act signed into law soon.”