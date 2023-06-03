Senator Michael Lee expresses need for legalized medical marijuana

Under the bill, the State's "medical cannabis production commission" would have the authority to grant up to ten licenses to suppliers.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Lee is a sponsor of Senate Bill 3, also known as the ‘Compassionate Care Act.’

It would allow the use of medical marijuana.

The Senate passed the bill back in March.

Now, the House is debating it.

Those suppliers would then be allowed to set up a maximum of eight medical cannabis centers.

Lee said the bill would allow marijuana to be used with a prescription to treat specific medical conditions such as cancer, Parkinson’s disease, and post-traumatic stress.

“It’s called the ‘Compassionate Care Act’ because that’s exactly what it’s intended to do — provide a much-needed resource to physicians and patients to alleviate a lot of symptoms that come from debilitating conditions that are contained and listed within the bill,” Senator Lee said.

Lee said he’s sponsored similar bills before that have passed the Senate but not the House.

But House Speaker, Tim Moore, said earlier this year — the bill has, “decent prospects of passing.”