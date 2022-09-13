September is Ovarian Cancer awareness month; the signs to look for with the often-overlooked disease

A cancer ribbon (Photo: pxfuel / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — September is Ovarian Cancer awareness month, recognizing the fifth overall cause of cancer deaths among women.

Gynecologic Oncologist Michael Robinson with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center says this form of cancer is so deadly because it often goes untreated until the disease has advanced.

The overall survival rate is low, with a five-year relative survival rate of 49.7 percent.

Robinson says there is no screening for Ovarian Cancer, but there are some things to look out for.

“Either weight loss or weight gain. They can experience some abdominal or pelvic discomfort, increased in size of their abdomen,” Robinson said. “They can feel bloating. They could feel shortness of breath or chest pain that could be related, so the symptoms could be representative of so many different things and that’s what makes it really hard to diagnosis”.

Robinson says the best thing you can do is get a yearly check up with a primary care physician and gynecologist.

He also advises you to pay attention to your body, especially if you notice anything abnormal.