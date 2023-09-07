September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and people often don’t know that they’re carrying the trait for the disease.

We spoke with Novant Health Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Diana Gordon, who said she has seen 150 Sickle Cell related visits over the past year.

Sickle Cell Anemia is a genetic condition that is most commonly found in African-Americans and Hispanic-Americans from Central and South America.

The condition misshapes red blood cells. These abnormally shaped cells block blood flow, causing pain, or other health dangers — like stroke or organ damage.

Gordon said there is no cure. But the pain can be managed through treatment.

“They don’t want to be living with Sickle Cell Disease. They want to live their life, and manage the Sickle Cell complications, Gordon said.

Individuals and families can be tested for the condition. Children with Sickle Cell Disease can now receive an annual scan locally through Novant Health.

A basketball tournament is taking place in Chapel Hill will be raising money and awareness for this disease.