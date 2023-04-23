Seven Mile Post hosts “Mover’s for Mom’s” event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — At Seven Mile Post, off of Market Street, a silent auction and a chance to raise awareness for domestic violence.

Saturday afternoon, local businesses, schools, and community members came together to help support less fortunate moms and domestic abuse survivors.

Dozens of people attended the event partnered together by “Domestic Violence Shelter and Services” and “Two Men and A Truck,” as both companies highly advocate for domestic violence awareness.

The “Domestic Violence Shelter and Services Outreach Director,” Mandy Houvouras, explained the kind of items that might be helpful to donate.

Houvouras said, “The things that you need at your home are also things that survivors of domestic violence need. So, gift cards are super helpful for gas or for groceries, cleaning supplies, household items — things like that really go a long way for the families that we serve.”

Houvouras said that the organization serves over 200 individuals each month. So, any donations collected will be super helpful for those in need.