Several Cape Fear stores fined for overcharging through price-scanner errors

The Leland Walmart has been fined for overcharging (Photo: WWAY)

(WWAY) — The State Department of Agriculture says it has collected fines from 52 stores in 33 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors.

Some of those store were in the Cape Fear.

The Walmart in Leland paid more than $1,400 in fines after the store failed an inspection in November with 10 overcharges in a 300-item purchase.

The Family Dollar in Leland on Lanvale Road paid $1,700 in fines after two inspections found them to be overcharging.

Other stores paying fines include Dollar General in Calabash and the Tarheel Minuteman Food Mart in Bladen County.