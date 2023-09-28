Several live oak trees being lifted out of ground and relocated, allowing for construction project

A tree being removed (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five live oak trees are being relocated to other locations in the 17th Street median to allow for the construction of a northbound left turn lane into the Barclay development.

The city is funding the $182,875 tree preservation effort with money collected from the tree mitigation fund.

Environmental Tree and Design Service, Inc. is performing the relocation work.

The City designed and built 17th Street from just south of Independence Boulevard to College Road with a Live Oak tree-lined median. This roadway is among the longest tree-lined streets in Wilmington.

Relocation of these trees will help to maintain the streetscape and established tree canopy.