Several major retailers offering online MLK Day sales

Online sales are available for MLK Day (Photo: Pexels / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The biggest online sales of the year tend to fall on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but even MLK Day provides a chance to save when shopping online.

Best Buy, Home Depot, Gap, and many more online retailers are offering a percentage off certain items or special deals saving significant money.

The best way to find if your favorite store is offering a sale is to search the company name along with ‘MLK Day sale’.

Most of the sales began on Saturday but continue through Monday evening.