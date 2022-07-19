Several people arrested, charged in Brunswick County chase involving motorcycles, ATVs

Police lights (Photo: Pixabay)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At least 18 people are facing charges after a chase in Brunswick County involving several motorcycles, ATVs and the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to the NCHP, they received several calls just before 5pm on July 16 about a group of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs on or near public roads in the Shallotte/Holden Beach/U.S. 17 area.

Troopers responded, and say they saw people of all ages riding the vehicles in a ‘dangerous’ and ‘illegal’ manner. They attempted to stop them, but all the riders took off.

Troopers followed the riders for several miles. The chase ended in the Green Swamp/NC 211 area. At least 18 people were caught and charged with Careless/Reckless Driving and Failure to Comply with a Blue Light/Siren. The Highway Patrol says additional charges are pending.

The highway patrol says the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the chase, and seized several handguns during the stop. At least one of the guns was listed as stolen.