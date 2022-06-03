Several places offering deals to celebrate National Donut Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first Friday in June marks National Donut Day, and several locations are offering deals to mark the occasion.

Dunkin’ is giving away a free donut with the purchase of any beverage.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut of your choice for in shop orders, with no purchase being necessary. They are limiting the deal at one per person. In addition, the chain is also providing a $1 original glazed dozen with the purchase of a dozen.

Wake N Bake donuts is giving away a free cake donut with any purchase, as well as a free tumbler to anyone who purchases 6 or 12 donuts.