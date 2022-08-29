Several Sunset Beach Police Officers transported to hospital Sunday for possible secondary narcotics exposure

(Photo: Sunset Beach Police Department)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three officers with the Sunset Beach Police Department were transported to the hospital on Sunday following a possible secondary exposure to narcotics.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Seaside Road for reports of two people possibly under the influence of narcotics.

Upon arrival, officers were quickly able to determine the individuals were under the influence and in possession of multiple narcotics.

They were both arrested on felony drug possession.

While on the scene, one officer became ill and was transported as a precautionary measure to McLeod Health Seacoast Hospital in Little River, SC.

One of the arrested individuals was also displaying symptoms of drug exposure and was transported to Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia. Once the person was treated and release, an officer was transporting them to the Brunswick County Detention Center when the officer became ill and had to radio for assistance from the side of the road.

The officer was transported to Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

A third officer had taken custody of the arrested person from the side of Route 17 North, for transport to the BCDC. Upon completion of the transport the officer became ill and was transported via ambulance from the BCDC to Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

All three officers transported were treated for secondary exposure and have since been released.

The suspected narcotics will be tested at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Wilmington Fire Department and North Carolina Hazardous Materials Regional Response Team, along with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Emergency Management, were on the scene to assist.

Hazmat teams in full personal protective equipment were able to successfully seal the narcotics in preparation for transport to ensure no further exposures could occur.