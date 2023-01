Shallotte Doppler Radar back online after repair work

WSR-88D radar in Shallotte is operational once again (Photo: WWAY)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The radar the Wilmington National Weather Service uses to track weather in the Cape Fear is back online.

The KLTX radar was temporarily taken offline on January 3rd as crews worked to repair the pedestal.

Over the past week, the repairs have been completed and the radar is fully-functioning again.

The work should keep the radar operational for at least another two decades.