Shallotte man arrested on charges of obtaining property under false pretense

David Matthew Groomas has been arrested on charges of obtaining property by false pretense (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Shallotte man for allegedly accepting payment for home and construction renovations and failing to complete the work.

David Matthew Groomas, 46, of Nesting Lane in Shallotte, is charged with four counts of obtaining property under false pretense.

Deputies say Groomas accepted over $60,000 in payment for construction/renovation work that was never completed between November 2022 and March 2023.

Groomas was arrested on June 27th and booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center where he remains.

The case is ongoing.

Investigators ask that anyone suspecting they have been victimized by Groomas, to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.