Shallotte man sentenced in triple fatal boating accident

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Shallotte man was sentenced in court Friday morning for his part in a boating accident that killed three people.

Matthew Ferster will spend at least 12 years in prison, following a boating crash that occurred March 29, 2020 on the Waccamaw River.

21-year-old Megan Lynn, 21-year-old Garrett Smith, and 37-year-old Jennifer Hayes died in the crash.

Ferster pleaded guilty to three counts of felony death by impaired boating per a plea arrangement with the state.

Parents, children, and siblings of the victims read statements before the judge sentenced Ferster.