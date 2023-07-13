Shallotte Police arrest man for allegedly driving activity bus on West Brunswick football field, damaging AstroTurf

(Photo: West Brunswick High School Facebook)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A person has been arrested for allegedly driving an activity bus on the West Brunswick High School football field, damaging the AstroTurf.

Javontay Davis was taken into custody early Thursday morning after being found in the parking lot around 1:40 a.m.

Davis was charged with nine counts of Misdemeanor Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and one count of Misdemeanor Injury to Real property.

He was transported to the Brunswick County Detention Center for processing without incident and has since been release.

The Shallotte Police Department says video footage at the school was reviewed and found that the bus was driven on several dates and returned to the same parking spot.

Police say Davis is a former student who still lives nearby and rode his bike to the school each night to drive the bus.