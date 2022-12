Shallotte Police Department searching for three people accused of Walmart theft

Three people have been accused of stealing items from a Shallotte Walmart (Photo: Shallotte Police Department)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Shallotte Police Department is searching for three people accused of stealing items from a Walmart.

The theft occurred on December 7th and involved two females and one male.

According to police, the group was driving a red Volkswagen passenger car.