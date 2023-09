Shallotte Police searching for driver of hit and run at Home Depot

Police are searching for the driver of a truck involved in a hit and run (Photo: Shallotte Police Department)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The Shallotte Police Department needs your help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a recent hit and run.

Police say the incident took place at the Shallotte Home Depot.

No one was reportedly injured.

If you have any information you can contact Shallotte PD at 910-754-6008.