She ROCKS nonprofit hosts its 8th annual luncheon benefiting ovarian cancer research

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The ovarian cancer non-profit “She ROCKS” hosted its 8th annual fundraising luncheon at the Wilmington Convention Center on Thursday.

“ROCKS” stands for “Research Ovarian Cancer Knowledge Support”, and helps fund ovarian cancer research at the Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center at UNC Chapel Hill.

Nearly 400 people attended the luncheon, where doctors provided an update on the research being conducted. The program also focused on supporting women impacted by ovarian cancer, and raising awareness about the disease.

“A lot of folks who visit this luncheon, have either have loved ones who have passed from the disease, or they know somebody who’s newly diagnosed. It’s a wonderful space to be able to create not only a loving legacy for someone who has maybe passed on, but it also gives a lot of hope for people coming into this diagnosis,” said Brittany Fountain, She ROCKS founding board member.

“She ROCKS” gives a percentage of its funds to help cancer patients who are undergoing treatment in Wilmington and the Triad area.