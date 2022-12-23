Sheetz locations to be built in the Cape Fear Area

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– A convenience store and gas station chain has plans to bring two new locations to the Wilmington area.

Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, says “although it is too early to share details around when stores will open, Sheetz can confirm the company is in the planning stages for two locations in the Wilmington area.”

One would sit along Independence Boulevard and another in Hampstead, near Country Club Road.

Sheetz has 113 locations in North Carolina, currently the closest one to the Wilmington area is in Fayetteville.