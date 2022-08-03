Sheriff: Death of NC Sgt. ‘leaves a hole in this organization’

Deputy shot in Wayne County on August 1, 2022 (Photo: WTVD)

WAYNE COUNTY, NC (WTVD) — Wayne County Sheriff Larry Pierce gave an update on the shooting that killed one deputy and injured two others Monday.

Pierce said Sergeant Matthew Fishman, Corporal Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres responded to a home on Arrington Bridge Road around 10:30 a.m. to serve involuntary commitment papers to 23-year-old Jourdan Hamilton. The sheriff said shots were fired without warning at the deputies after they identified themselves. All three men were hit and an officer down call went out to surrounding agencies.

Sgt. Matthew Fishman died a day after the shooting. “It is a sad week for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office as we have lost one of our own. Sgt. Matthew Fishman passed away yesterday and leaves a hole in this organization,” Pierce said.

