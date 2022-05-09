Sheriff: Ex-jail official, inmate she helped escape caught

Credit: Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office

EVANSVILLE, IN (AP) — An Alabama sheriff says escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White have been taken into custody in Indiana.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says they two fugitives were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals.

Singleton said at a news conference that marshals were pursuing a pickup driven by Casey White when the truck wrecked and he surrendered.

Vicky White was taken to a hospital.

The Marshals Service said a warrant was issued on May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree.