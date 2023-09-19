Sheriff: Missing kayaker faked death to avoid child sex crime charges in Brunswick County

Melvin Emde (Photo: St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office)

TIFT COUNTY, GA (WWAY) — An Oklahoma man has been arrested in Georgia, after allegedly faking his own death last month to avoid prosecution.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana, Melvin Phillip Emde, 41, was arrested on Sunday in Tift County, Georgia.

Just after midnight on August 7, Emde was reported missing by his son Seth after allegedly going overboard and drowning while kayaking in the Mississippi River in Hahnville, Louisiana.

Detectives learned the following day that Emde had pending charges of Indecent Liberties with a Child and Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult in Brunswick County, NC and was due in court that same day.

“We immediately became quite suspicious that this may have been a faked accidental drowning and death in order for Mr. Emde to escape charges in Brunswick County, North Carolina. However, we could not publicly expose our suspicions for fear of tipping him off,” said Sheriff Greg Champagne.

After consulting with authorities in North Carolina, detectives learned Emde was wearing an ankle monitor as a condition of bail. The sheriff’s office said they also learned that on the day of the reported drowning, Emde visited Walmart and purchased two prepaid phones.

Detectives worked with authorities in North Carolina and the United States Marshals Service to track the phones. The sheriff’s office said Emde discreetly used one phone and only turned it on for short periods of time. The original search focused on Oklahoma until it became obvious the phones were no longer being used.

On Sunday, September 17, around 3:30 a.m., a Georgia State Highway Patrol officer attempted to stop a motorcycle for not having a license plate. The motorcycle fled and ultimately crashed. The driver attempted to run away but was taken into custody.

The driver gave a false name, and once fingerprinted it was learned that he was Emde.

“Now it’s time for Mr. Emde to face the music for his charges in North Carolina,” Champagne said.