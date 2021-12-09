Sheriff: NC student caught with AK-47 pistol, drugs on school bus

Northwestern High School in Elizabeth City, NC (Photo: WTKR)

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WTKR) — A Northeastern High School student is in custody after being discovered with a firearm and drugs while riding a bus to school Wednesday morning.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:20 a.m., school resource officers with the sheriff’s office made the discovery while the bus was stopped at River Road Middle School.



In cooperation with the Elizabeth City Police Department and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS), officers and staff conducted additional searches of the buildings at Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School.

The sheriff’s office said both schools were under a lockdown while officers investigated. An employee of the sheriff’s office told News 3 the lockdown was lifted at River Road Middle about 11:15 a.m., and the lockdown at Northeastern High was lifted later, at approximately 1 p.m.

The sheriff’s office had previously put information out stating that the incident was under control and any further response was out of precaution.

