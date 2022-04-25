Sheriff’s deputy rescues baby from balcony of burning building

The fire department later used a ladder to rescue the mother and grandmother.

FLORIDA (CNN) — A body camera captured the moment a sheriff’s deputy rescued a one-year-old girl from the balcony of a burning apartment building in Orlando, Florida.

On Saturday morning (4/23), the deputy climbed the outside balconies to reach the baby on the third floor, before lowering her down to other deputies on the ground.

