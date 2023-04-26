Sheriff’s Office arrest six for alleged human trafficking involving over 150 victims

Several people have been arrested for alleged human trafficking (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Six people have been arrested for allegedly trafficking over 150 victims.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is a member of the Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force which arrested the individuals related to an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

Christopher Todd Evans was charged with 166 felonies related to human trafficking and narcotics violations. He was given a $3.75 million bond.

Christopher Slate Arrowood was charged with 80 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution and given a $750,000 bond.

Chandler David Anderson was charged with 66 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution and is still wanted.

Dustin Lee Anderson was charged with 16 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution. He received a $65,000 bond.

Michael Hunter Snow was charged with 6 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution and was given a $50,000 bond.

Jesse Earl Bright was charged with 4 felony counts of promotion and profiting from prostitution and received a $60,000 bond.

The investigation spanned over the last six months and involved over 150 victims.

The charges were related to the criminal activity of Cape Fear Escorts/Entertainers. Cape Fear Escorts/Entertainers would recruit victims by promising them thousands of dollars for dancing, but would, in turn, have the victims engage in commercial sex and took proceeds from it. All these incidents took place in the New Hanover County Area, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

This investigation is still ongoing.