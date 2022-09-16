Sheriff’s Office arrests man on Heroin, Fentanyl charges after 4-month investigation
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man has been arrested following a four-month drug investigation.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation focused on alleged drug supplier Tray’ Mil Merrick, who was arrested Wednesday.
26-year-old Merrick was supplying Heroin/Fentanyl to several lower-level drug dealers in New Hanover County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives say they used numerous investigative tactics including the purchase of Heroin/Fentanyl from Merrick. Detectives seized approximately 2000 bags of Heroin/Fentanyl (40 grams).
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tray’ Mil Merrick has been charged with the following:
20 Counts Trafficking Heroin/Fentanyl
9 Counts Sell and Deliver Heroin/Fentanyl
9 Counts Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver
8 Counts Selling within 100ft of School
9 Counts Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling
9 Counts Possession of drug paraphernalia