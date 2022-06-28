Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying pair they say stole items from Brunswick County office

(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying individuals they say stole several items from an office early Sunday morning.

Police say the pair broke into the Schumacher Homes office, located at 10 Edgewood Ln in Winnabow, around 1:30 Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Haywood at 910-368-3887 or call 911.