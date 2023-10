Sheriff’s Office asking public to vote in K9 costume contest

K9 costume contest (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — K9s with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are getting in the Halloween spirit.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to cast their vote for their favorite K9 in a costume contest.

K9s’s Coast, Skippy, Vera, Bucky, Bane and Hammer are taking part.

You can vote HERE.