Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man found dead near road

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in a death investigation.

Detectives with the BCSO Criminal Investigations Unit say the death occurred on December 24th.

Jordan Thompson, 33, was found dead in the area of River Road and Telegraph Rd in Boiling Spring Lakes at around 4:30 p.m. last Saturday afternoon after being reported missing earlier that morning.

His truck, a white 2016 Dodge Ram 4-door, was parked alongside the road in that same area.