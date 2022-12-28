Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man found dead near road
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance in a death investigation.
Detectives with the BCSO Criminal Investigations Unit say the death occurred on December 24th.
Jordan Thompson, 33, was found dead in the area of River Road and Telegraph Rd in Boiling Spring Lakes at around 4:30 p.m. last Saturday afternoon after being reported missing earlier that morning.
His truck, a white 2016 Dodge Ram 4-door, was parked alongside the road in that same area.
Detectives are asking for anyone who may have being traveling in that area between early Saturday morning and around 4:30 that afternoon, and may have seen something or have information, to contact Det. Hester at 910-713-8360 or call 911.