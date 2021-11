Sheriff’s office investigating after man shot on Piner Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting on Piner Road in Wilmington.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was shot around 3 p.m. and transported to the hospital. It is unknown what his condition is at this time.

The sheriff’s office is working to locate the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.