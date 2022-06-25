Sheriff’s office offers water safety tips ahead of 4th of July holiday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is stressing the importance of waterway safety this weekend as many take to the water in the coming weeks.

Officials took to social media to offer some reminders to those planning to use water vessels in Cape Fear. A water vessel is anything that can transport you in the water including but not limited to speedboats, kayaks, paddle boards, jet skis, canoes, and more.

Here are some of those reminders:

Wear a Life Jacket. North Carolina state law requires children under 13 years old to wear a life jacket while the water vessel is in operation. There also must be enough lifejackets for anyone on board.

North Carolina state law requires children under 13 years old to wear a life jacket while the water vessel is in operation. There also must be enough lifejackets for anyone on board. Pay attention. Keep an eye out for smaller water vessels and other boaters.

Keep an eye out for smaller water vessels and other boaters. Slow Down. Due to the amount of traffic on the waterways, they will not be enough space to properly boat at a high speed. This also helps prevent people who are on docks from falling into the water due to too much wake.

Due to the amount of traffic on the waterways, they will not be enough space to properly boat at a high speed. This also helps prevent people who are on docks from falling into the water due to too much wake. Watch out for emergency vessels.

Don’t drive a boat while impaired. Just like driving under the influence, boating under the influence is against the law.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol also says they will provide a treat for children they see wearing life vests as part of their CREW program.

For more water tips and North Carolina boating laws, you can go to the NC Wildlife website for a full checklist.