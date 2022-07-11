Sheriff’s Office responds after deadly Brunswick County car chase

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Law enforcement is speaking out about a high speed chase that took a man’s life, and that they say involved drugs.

Monday, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on a deadly car accident, saying they’ve been investigating 21-year-old Tyrance Benbow’s drug activity for years. They were in position to catch him and others after a drug deal involving a large amount of cocaine and crack cocaine.

Friday evening, just before 7:45 pm, Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputies were in position along Highway 17, following Benbow and others. When a vehicle pulled over a car behind Benbow, Sheriff John Ingram says he sped away. Deputies chased after him.

“The speeds got up over 100 miles an hour, at which time our agent attempted to conduct a traffic stop,” Ingram said.

The Sheriff’s Office says Benbow did not stop, continuing to drive to Highway 130 toward Holden Beach.

“He lost control, traveling into the other lane of travel, where he collided with a family traveling in the opposite direction,” continued Ingram.

According to deputies, the crash was violent. Both vehicles landed upside down. Deputies rescued three children and a father with minor injuries from their vehicle. A mother was taken to the hospital, and is now in stable condition. 21-year-old Benbow was ejected from the car. His vehicle landed on top of him. Deputies on the scene say he was beyond help, and searched his car after the rescues.

According to Ingram, “We found a large amount of cocaine in the vehicle. And we believe in the end that ‘s exactly why he was trying to run from us.”

Benbow’s family says they’re still in shack after the news, and still hasn’t seen Benbow’s body.

“Nothing. I know nothing, Everybody gets the news before me,” said mother, Becky Lasalle. Lasalle and her daughter, Lakedria says they still haven’t been debriefed by a trooper or deputy, and need answers.

“We don’t know anything. We don’t know what he looks like,” Lakedria teared up. “We don’t know if he suffered. We don’t know if he died immediately. We don’t know what happened.”

According to Sheriff Ingram, the car accident is the State Highway Patrol’s investigation, not the Sheriff’s Office. The medical examiner is outside of his jurisdiction, and decides when the family can see the body based on whether they believe an autopsy is necessary.

“The medical examiner is the one who will call for an autopsy or not,” Ingram explained. “We have no control over that at all.”

Sheriff Ingram also saying Saturday, a meeting involving gang members was held to plan revenge and possibly kill a Sheriff’s deputy. Ingram says his office and other surround law enforcement agencies will not allow anyone to terrorize the community.

Benbow’s family says they’re heartbroken over his death, and are planning his funeral.