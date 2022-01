Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Brunswick County teenager

Credit: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — The sheriff’s office is looking for a missing teenager who was last seen in Supply.

Maddison Renee Heldreth is 16 years old, is exactly 5 feet tall, and weighs 125 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen yesterday around 4:30 p.m. walking down the area of Bacon Bluff Street in Supply.

If you have any information, you can contact Detective Lowrance at (910)-363-7897 or call 911.