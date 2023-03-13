Shooting at gym in Town of Atkinson leaves one person injured

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — We begin with a shooting at a gym in Atkinson, North Carolina where the suspect is still wanted.

It happened yesterday (March 12th) afternoon at the Town of Atkinson school gym.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter. The victim is being treated at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Residents are asked to stay away from the gym while the investigation continues.

Since it’s town owned property, we had plenty of questions for town leaders, but the only Atkinson Commissioner we were able to reach told us they had nothing to add at this and refer to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office for questions.

The Sheriff’s Office has not returned our call for more details.