Shoppers return the day after Christmas to return gifts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Many people were out spending some of their Christmas cash at local shops today, but some were trying to get money back.

However, I did speak to a couple shoppers today who had to return their gifts. While they did have to face the busy crowds, people did not seem to upset about their exchanges.

When speaking with Marie Montemurro, local owner of Lovey’s Natural Foods & Cafe in Wilmington, she was pleased with her holiday despite returning a gift her friend gave her.

“It was great, full of family, full of friend, thankful. But I’m doing returns, wrong size, a Christmas present I got from one of my best friends, but I’m happy and thankful” said Montemurro.

She wasn’t the only one who was returning things today.

I also spoke with Abby Gardner, a local shopper and was also thankful for her Christmas day as well.

“Just got to spend a lot of time with my family and just have a good time during the holidays. I gifted a pair of sweatpants, and I returned it for something that I would probably wear more” Gardner explained.

So, if you were one of the people out returning gifts that you might not have liked too much, don’t worry, you weren’t the only one.