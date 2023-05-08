Shredding event being held Tuesday in Wilmington

A free shredding event for documents is taking place Tuesday in Wilmington (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People from across the Cape Fear can dispose of any old personal documents free of charge during a shred event Tuesday.

It’s happening at the headquarters of Cape Fear Solar Systems on South Front Street from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

You can bring old receipts, statements and other personal documents.

There is no need to remove binders, binder clips, paper clips, staples or rubber bands prior to shredding.

Attendees are limited to three boxes or bags per vehicle.