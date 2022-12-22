Siblings accused of stealing A/C units from Columbus County church

Lander Dean Soles and Tasha Grainger have been accused of sealing A/C units from a church (Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A brother and sister duo face charges in the theft of two air conditioning units from a church in Tabor City.

Lander Dean Soles, 33, is charged with felony Larceny and misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property. His sister, Tasha Grainger, 37, is charged with felony Possession of Stolen Property.

On November 23, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to Dulah Missionary Baptist Church on Swamp Fox Highway East after someone reported that two A/C units were removed from the back of the church. All the wiring and copper connected to the A/C units had been cut. An A/C unit was left behind, but it was damaged by the suspects.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators identified Grainger and Soles as the suspects.

On November 24, during a separate investigation of a stolen tractor, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Horry County Police Department responded to 3955 Green Sea Road, Green Sea, SC and saw two A/C units at the edge of the property, concealed by tarps. The serial numbers matched the ones stolen from the church.

Soles received a $10,000.00 unsecured bond.

Grainger received a $2,500.00 secured bond.