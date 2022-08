UPDATE: Police locate missing teen associated with Silver Alert

(Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police say they have located an 18-year-old missing since Friday.

18-year-old Saphir Deyampert had last been seen in the 1800 block of Sir Tyler Drive on August 12th around 2:00 pm.

Police say Deyampert is 5′ 6″ tall, and around 98 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green/black Oak Island ballcap, with blue shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.