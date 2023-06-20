Silver Lake’s water levels declining

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some residents in one New Hanover County neighborhood are concerned about the water level in a community lake.

The water in Silver Lake continues to diminish.

Silver Lake, located near Arrowhead Park, is experiencing drastically low water levels according to those who live near it.

One of the residents concerned is Rita Taylor who has lived near the lake for 45 years. Taylor said she recalls Silver Lake being a great attraction for both the public and wildlife just years ago.

Now, she’s worried the decline of the water is causing a decline in the life of the lake and her garden.

“You never have to fertilize your yard, flowers, whatever you have because with the irrigation coming from the lake — you’re getting your natural fertilization, so I’ve never fertilized whatever I’ve had growing,” Taylor said.

Taylor and other residents are determined to find out the cause behind this occurrence and how to fix it. Questioning whether this is a natural cause or a man-made issue.

A New Hanover County engineer said Silver Lake is in an unincorporated section of the county.

But according to city officials, the city does not manage it either.

At this point in time, it is unclear what is causing the water levels to drop in Silver Lake. We’re working with the City of Wilmington and New Hanover County to find the answer.