Singer Carrie Underwood adopts shelter puppy in NC while on tour

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — Grammy Award winning country singer Carrie Underwood has adopted a puppy, and he’s from North Carolina!

The singer, who is on her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, shared photos of the pup on Instagram.

Singer Carrie Underwood adopts shelter puppy in NC while on tour (Photo: Instagram/Carrie Underwood)

Singer Carrie Underwood adopts shelter puppy in NC while on tour (Photo: Instagram/carrieunderwood)

Singer Carrie Underwood adopts shelter puppy in NC while on tour (Photo: Instagram/Carrie Underwood)

Singer Carrie Underwood adopts shelter puppy in NC while on tour (Photo: Instagram/Carrie Underwood)

Singer Carrie Underwood adopts shelter puppy in NC while on tour (Photo: Instagram/Carrie Underwood)

Her name is Charlie.

“We had been looking for the right pup for our family for a while and she seemed just too good to be true,” Underwood wrote, “she is happy at home playing with her boys and Penny and Zero have responded well and are getting to know their new sister.”

Underwood explained she was on a tour stop in Charlotte recently, when the dog rescue “Pawsitive Impact” brought puppies to her show.

She took her home and made her the newest part of her family.