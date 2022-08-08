Six more deputies certified as School Resource Officers in Bladen County

(Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Sheriff James McVicker says he is determined to keep the schools in Bladen County as safe as possible.

“My goal is to put a deputy at every school,” McVicker said. “Whether they are full time positions or Bladen County Sheriff’s Deputies who volunteer on their days off to work a school.”

Last week six Bladen County Deputies were certified as School Resource Officers, bringing the total in the county to 18.

The classes were held at Robeson Community College in Lumberton.