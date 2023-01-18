Skywatch Bird Rescue reports injured Pelican with torn pouch near Wrightsville Beach

An injured Pelican with a torn pouch has been spotted in Wrightsville Beach (Photo: Skywatch Bird Rescue)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Skywatch Bird Rescue says they have gotten several reports of a Pelican with a torn pouch being spotted on Wrightsville Beach.

The group has tried to capture the bird, but say it has flown off each time it was spotted.

Skywatch says in situations like this they sometimes have to wait until the bird becomes more exhausted, from dehydration and starvation, and becomes capturable.

In the meantime, if you spot the bird sitting on the beach, you are asked to slowly place yourself between the bird and the water. You should then call the rescue hotline to make the report and wait with the bird, standing between him and the water, so that it does not go back into the water.

Skywatch says they cannot catch birds if they are in the ocean.

The group says to not attempt to chase the bird, especially if you do not have a net. It will only chase it away further.