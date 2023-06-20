Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a two-month-old neutered kitten looking for a forever home

New Hanover County (WWAY) —This week’s Pet Pal is a two-month-old neutered kitten. He is described to be very sweet and active. He is currently working on socializing and playing with other cats at the shelter. Watch the video and join Donna Gregory and Stephen Watson from New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit to learn how you can become this kitten’s forever home.

If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.

County residents can adopt for $70. If you have any dogs, a meet and greet is required.