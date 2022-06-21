Small plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean Monday, 40 miles southeast of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A single-engine Hawker plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean about 40 miles southeast of Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina around 5:15 pm on Monday, according to the FAA.

Only the pilot was on board and was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. Their name has not been released.