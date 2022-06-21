Small plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean Monday, 40 miles southeast of Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A single-engine Hawker plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean about 40 miles southeast of Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina around 5:15 pm on Monday, according to the FAA.
Only the pilot was on board and was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. Their name has not been released.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
We’ll have updates when they become available.