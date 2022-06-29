Small plane crashes into pond near Pilots Ridge; no injuries reported

(Photo: Wilmington Fire Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a small plane crash near Pilots Ridge, according to MD Davis with NHC Fire Rescue.

According to a spokesperson, the aircraft ran off a private runway and into a pond.

Both people onboard were uninjured and had gotten out of the plane when emergency management arrived.

The NTSB and FAA have been notified and will investigate into the cause of the crash.

We’ll have more details when they become available.