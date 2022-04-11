Small plane flips on Jaybird Shoals after landing gear dug into the sand

Flipped Plane (Photo: Oak Island Water Rescue)

Flipped Plane 2 (Photo: Oak Island Water Rescue)

Flipped Plane 3 (Photo: Oak Island Water Rescue)

Flipped Plane 4 (Photo: Oak Island Water Rescue)

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard says a report came in around 8:00 pm this evening of a small plane flipping near Bald Head Island.

The Cape Fear pilots landed a plan on its side on Jaybird Shoals and its landing gear dug into the sand, causing it to flip over.

The Coast Guard, Oak Island Water Resue, Bald Head Island and Towboat US all responded.

The pilot had minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The plane has since been flipped upright and taken off the shoals.