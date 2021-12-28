Small quake shakes area near South Carolina capital city

Earthquake

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — A mild earthquake has shaken homes and residents in central South Carolina.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Monday’s quake in Kershaw County near Elgin registered a magnitude of 3.3. It rattled window panes and disrupted wildlife but apparently did not cause injuries or major damage.

As the earthquake rumbled, with a sound similar to a heavy construction vehicle, it shook homes, caused glass doors and windows to clatter in their frames and prompted dogs to bark.

People reported feeling tremors throughout the Columbia area and as far away as Lexington, about 40 miles southwest of the epicenter. Federal officials say two dozen earthquakes have been reported in South Carolina this year.

